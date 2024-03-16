The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference at 3:00 PM today and announce the schedule of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the Lok Sabha election schedule today, Saturday, March 16, which is scheduled to take place in April or May this year. It will also release the dates of assembly elections in four states – Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a spokesperson of the ECI wrote, “Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI."

Over 12 lakh polling places will host the upcoming elections, where nearly 97 crore voters can cast their ballots. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Poll Schedule Announcement: When and where to watch Rajiv Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, and newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will address the media persons at 3 pm today. The spokesperson informed that the press conference will be live-streamed on social media platforms of ECI.

“Press conference by the Election Commission to announce the schedule for general elections 2024 & some state assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow, ie March 16. It will be live-streamed on social media platforms of the ECI," the ECI spokesperson added.

Apart from social media handles, the Election Commission will also live-stream the press conference of the Lok Sabha polls' schedule on its official YouTube channel.

The ECI released the schedule for the previous Lok Sabha election on March 10. Polling took place in seven phases across the nation beginning on April 11. The 23rd of May saw the vote count completed.

The ruling BJP secured 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress secured 52 seats. To win more than 300 seats, the BJP-led NDA has also voiced confidence in the impending elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!