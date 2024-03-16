Active Stocks
CEC Rajiv Kumar announces Election Commission's Myth vs Reality project. What is it?

Devesh Kumar

Lok Sabha elections 2024: CEC Rajiv Kumar spoke about strict action against people who attempt to spread misinformation through social media

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar in a press conference (Hindustan Times)Premium
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar in a press conference (Hindustan Times)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned against spread of misinformation during the general elections. Rajiv Kumar said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will soon launch a “Myth vs Reality" project to clear the air around fake news spreading on social media platforms. 

Myth vs Reality is going to provide details around how to identify fake news and narratives pedaling on social media platforms. The Election Commission announced the political parties to ensure responsible social media behaviour and warned that the originators of fake news will be dealt with strict action. 

Steps EC will take to curb misinformation 

• Political parties advised to ensure responsible Social Media behavior

• Originators of fake news to be dealt with severely as per extant laws

• Section 79 (3)(B) of the IT Act empowers nodal officers in each state to remove unlawful content

• Curtail fake narratives - SOP for Quick Response against fake news

• Proactive Communication on fakes- Myth vs Reality on eci.gov.in

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 16 Mar 2024, 03:45 PM IST
