Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned against spread of misinformation during the general elections. Rajiv Kumar said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will soon launch a “Myth vs Reality" project to clear the air around fake news spreading on social media platforms.

Myth vs Reality is going to provide details around how to identify fake news and narratives pedaling on social media platforms. The Election Commission announced the political parties to ensure responsible social media behaviour and warned that the originators of fake news will be dealt with strict action.

Steps EC will take to curb misinformation

• Political parties advised to ensure responsible Social Media behavior

• Originators of fake news to be dealt with severely as per extant laws

• Section 79 (3)(B) of the IT Act empowers nodal officers in each state to remove unlawful content

• Curtail fake narratives - SOP for Quick Response against fake news

• Proactive Communication on fakes- Myth vs Reality on eci.gov.in

