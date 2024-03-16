CEC Rajiv Kumar announces Election Commission's Myth vs Reality project. What is it?
Lok Sabha elections 2024: CEC Rajiv Kumar spoke about strict action against people who attempt to spread misinformation through social media
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned against spread of misinformation during the general elections. Rajiv Kumar said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will soon launch a “Myth vs Reality" project to clear the air around fake news spreading on social media platforms.