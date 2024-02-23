Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates, schedule likely to be released after March 13: Report
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The teams of the Election Commission are out on the ground, assessing the election preparedness of various states
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 after March 13, news platform India Today reported quoting ECI sources on Friday. The teams of the Election Commission are out on the ground, assessing the election preparedness of various states, and will conclude the exercise likely by March 13.