Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates, schedule likely to be released after March 13: Report

Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates, schedule likely to be released after March 13: Report

Livemint , Written By Devesh Kumar, Anwesha Mitra

  • Lok Sabha elections 2024: The teams of the Election Commission are out on the ground, assessing the election preparedness of various states

EVMs and other election material kept at distribution centre on the eve of voting

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 after March 13, news platform India Today reported quoting ECI sources on Friday. The teams of the Election Commission are out on the ground, assessing the election preparedness of various states, and will conclude the exercise likely by March 13.

The senior officials of the Election Commission of India are holding regular meetings with the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of various states and figuring out problem areas ahead of the elections. The report mentioned that the ECI is deliberating of practical problems like movement of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), requirement of security personnel, vigil along the state borders etc.

Efforts are also underway to assess the viability of holding of simultaneous elections in the country. A High-Level Committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind had met to review its activities in this regard on Wednesday. The One Nation One Election team also held consultations with former Chief Justices Deepak Mishra and SA Bobde on Monday.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

