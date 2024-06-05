Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Did INDIA bloc seat-share benefit Congress more than its allies? Yes, but...
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress seems to have benefited in states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra “where there was a direct alliance”, but regional parties gained more where INDIA bloc allies contested against each other.
When the INDIA bloc was formed in early 2023, it was debated who would eat into whose vote share in different states. Would the Congress transfer its votes to the regional parties or vice versa? Now that the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 are out, here's what it shows: