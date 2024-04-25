Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Do not get carried away…’ Kharge writes to PM Modi amid Mangalsutra remark row
The letter to PM Modi comes after the BJP leader made scathing remarks alleging that the gold and Mangalsutra of Hindu families are not safe under a Congress rule
Lok Sabha Elections: All India Congress Committee chief Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi, accusing him to ‘quoting words out of context to create communal divide’.
