Lok Sabha Elections: All India Congress Committee chief Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi, accusing him to 'quoting words out of context to create communal divide'.

In his two-page letter, the Congress chief said he is neither "shocked" nor "surprised" by the language used by the prime minister in his recent speeches and advised PM Modi, "Do not get carried away by your own people who are clapping at your speeches. They are not allowing you to hear the crores of right thinking citizens who are disappointed by your speeches".

The letter to PM Modi comes after the BJP leader made scathing remarks alleging that the gold and Mangalsutra of Hindu families are not safe under a Congress rule. PM Modi also alleged that the Congress would "redistribute the wealth among Muslims", citing a 2006 speech by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared the letter, addressed to “Dear Pradhan Manti Ji", on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Mallikarjun Kharge be happy to meet him (PM Modi) to explain the reality of the Congress NyayPatra which Mr. Modi may have missed in his persistent efforts to distort and defame it.".

"You are being misinformed by your advisors about things that are not even written in our manifesto. I would be more than happy to meet you in person to explain our 'Nyay Patra' so that, as prime minister of the country, you don't make any statements that are false," Kharge told PM Modi.

"Your 'suit-boot ki sarkar' works for the corporates whose taxes you reduced, while salaried class pays higher taxes. The poor pays GST even on food and salt and rich corporate claim GST refunds", Mallikarjun Kharge claimed in the letter to PM Modi.

"That is why, when we talk of inequality between the rich and the poor, you are purposely equating it with Hindu and Muslim," Kharge added.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of India took cognizance of the Model Code of Conduct violation by Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi. ECI has sought a response by 11 AM on April 29.

The Congress approached the poll body on Monday and formally lodged a complaint seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The only available remedy compatible with the principle of zero tolerance towards allegations of corrupt practices, is the disqualification of the candidates who try to create a divide between different classes of the citizens of India regardless of the stature or position of that candidate," the Congress memorandum had said.

