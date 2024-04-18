Active Stocks
Thu Apr 18 2024 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.00 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 280.20 2.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 351.40 -2.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,420.55 0.41%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 444.30 -0.96%
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC covers 1058 km in sea to bring EVMs in remote corners of Lakshadweep | Watch
BackBack

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC covers 1058 km in sea to bring EVMs in remote corners of Lakshadweep | Watch

Livemint

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency is known to be one of the smallest constituencies in terms of voters

Kiltan Island, Apr 18 (ANI): Polling teams with EVMs and voting materials are travelling by ships and boats to reach Kiltan Island, Lakshadweep on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (CEO Lakshadweep X)Premium
Kiltan Island, Apr 18 (ANI): Polling teams with EVMs and voting materials are travelling by ships and boats to reach Kiltan Island, Lakshadweep on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (CEO Lakshadweep X)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Carrying out voting in India, which is one of the world's largest democracies is not an easy task, especially when one has to cross mountains, rivers and even sea to reach out to every nook and corner of the nation. As the first phase of voting of Lok Sabha polls begins on April 19, the Election Commission of India released a video sharing the journey of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) from the strongroom to the polling booth in Lakshadweep's Kiltan island.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How will they impact financial markets and what should investors do?

In the 2 minute and 17 seconds video, released by the Chief Electoral Offircer of Lakshadweep Union Territory, one can see a glimpse of the extensive journey one has to make to transport EVMs from Kavaratti island to other remote islands of Lakshadweep including Kiltan island.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Lakshadweep

Lok Sabha 2024 elections will be held in Lakshadweep constituenciy in a single phase tomorrow, 19th April. Despite being one of the smallest constituencies which covers the entire Union Territory in terms of population, Lakshadweep includes distant islands which are hard to reach. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and is known to be the smallest Lok Sabha constituency by number of votes, as of 2014. The first Lok Sabha election was held in Lakshadweep in 1967. Until then, Lakshadweep's member of parliament (MP) was directly appointed by the President of India. 

Lok Sabha elections 2024: First phase of voting begins tomorrow April 19

The Lok Sabha polls 2024 will begin on Friday with voting for 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories in the first of the seven phases of the world’s largest electoral exercise as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a rare third term in office. Over 16.63 crore people are eligible to vote on Friday.

India has nearly 97 crore registered voters for elections to the 543-member Lok Sabha, with BJP’s ambition to emerge as a force challenging the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu and determination to retain its strongholds across the country set to be put to a stern test and the opposition INDIA bloc facing a herculean task to dislodge the BJP-led NDA.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Apr 2024, 10:51 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App