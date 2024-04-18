Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC covers 1058 km in sea to bring EVMs in remote corners of Lakshadweep | Watch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency is known to be one of the smallest constituencies in terms of voters
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Carrying out voting in India, which is one of the world's largest democracies is not an easy task, especially when one has to cross mountains, rivers and even sea to reach out to every nook and corner of the nation. As the first phase of voting of Lok Sabha polls begins on April 19, the Election Commission of India released a video sharing the journey of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) from the strongroom to the polling booth in Lakshadweep's Kiltan island.