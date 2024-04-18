Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency is known to be one of the smallest constituencies in terms of voters

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Carrying out voting in India, which is one of the world's largest democracies is not an easy task, especially when one has to cross mountains, rivers and even sea to reach out to every nook and corner of the nation. As the first phase of voting of Lok Sabha polls begins on April 19, the Election Commission of India released a video sharing the journey of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) from the strongroom to the polling booth in Lakshadweep's Kiltan island.

In the 2 minute and 17 seconds video, released by the Chief Electoral Offircer of Lakshadweep Union Territory, one can see a glimpse of the extensive journey one has to make to transport EVMs from Kavaratti island to other remote islands of Lakshadweep including Kiltan island.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Lakshadweep Lok Sabha 2024 elections will be held in Lakshadweep constituenciy in a single phase tomorrow, 19th April. Despite being one of the smallest constituencies which covers the entire Union Territory in terms of population, Lakshadweep includes distant islands which are hard to reach. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and is known to be the smallest Lok Sabha constituency by number of votes, as of 2014. The first Lok Sabha election was held in Lakshadweep in 1967. Until then, Lakshadweep's member of parliament (MP) was directly appointed by the President of India.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: First phase of voting begins tomorrow April 19 The Lok Sabha polls 2024 will begin on Friday with voting for 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories in the first of the seven phases of the world’s largest electoral exercise as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a rare third term in office. Over 16.63 crore people are eligible to vote on Friday.

India has nearly 97 crore registered voters for elections to the 543-member Lok Sabha, with BJP's ambition to emerge as a force challenging the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu and determination to retain its strongholds across the country set to be put to a stern test and the opposition INDIA bloc facing a herculean task to dislodge the BJP-led NDA.

