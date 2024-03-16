Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.55 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.55 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.55 -0.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.00 -1.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.20 -0.25%
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC to announce poll dates today. What to expect
BackBack

Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC to announce poll dates today. What to expect

Written By Sanchari Ghosh

The Election Commission of India will announce the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and some state assemblies on Saturday at 3 PM.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC to announce poll dates today (ANI)Premium
Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC to announce poll dates today (ANI)

Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates will be announced on Saturday - March 16, an Election Commission of India spokesperson said on Friday. The EC press conference is scheduled for Saturday at 3 PM.

Apart from the Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates, EC will also announce Assembly election dates for some states. The term of the assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha is coming to an end on various dates in June.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a spokesperson of the ECI said on Friday, "Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI".

 

What to expect?

As per reports, the Lok Sabha polls 2024 are expected to be held in April and May. In 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

In 2014 also, the EC had sent invites for its poll schedule press conference a day in advance. The invite was sent in the evening for the presser to be held early next day.

Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.

In the last parliamentary polls, the BJP had won 303 seats while the Congress got 52 seats. It could not muster enough numbers to claim the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The 2024 parliamentary polls are being seen as a do or die battle for the opposition INDIA bloc.

Political parties have already begun announcing their candidates for the general elections. BJP has so far released two lists of candidates. Congress has also released two lists of candidates for the polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on March 14 uploaded data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI. Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd were among the top donors to political parties.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 16 Mar 2024, 06:28 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App