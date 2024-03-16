Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC to announce poll dates today. What to expect

The Election Commission of India will announce the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and some state assemblies on Saturday at 3 PM.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates will be announced on Saturday - March 16, an Election Commission of India spokesperson said on Friday. The EC press conference is scheduled for Saturday at 3 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from the Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates, EC will also announce Assembly election dates for some states. The term of the assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha is coming to an end on various dates in June.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a spokesperson of the ECI said on Friday, "Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What to expect? As per reports, the Lok Sabha polls 2024 are expected to be held in April and May. In 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

In 2014 also, the EC had sent invites for its poll schedule press conference a day in advance. The invite was sent in the evening for the presser to be held early next day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.

In the last parliamentary polls, the BJP had won 303 seats while the Congress got 52 seats. It could not muster enough numbers to claim the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The 2024 parliamentary polls are being seen as a do or die battle for the opposition INDIA bloc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Political parties have already begun announcing their candidates for the general elections. BJP has so far released two lists of candidates. Congress has also released two lists of candidates for the polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on March 14 uploaded data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI. Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd were among the top donors to political parties.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!