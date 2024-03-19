A day after appointing IPS officer Vivek Sahay as the next Director General of Police for West Bengal, the Election Commission of Indian on Tuesday appointed Sanjay Mukherjee as the new DGP of the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sahay's appointment BY EC was based on his seniority, however, since he is scheduled to superannuate in the final week of May before the Lok Sabha elections conclude, the poll panel named Mukherjee as the DGP, a senior official said.

He is a 1989-batch IPS officer, and was the second person on the list of the three officers recommended by the West Bengal government for the post of DGP to the EC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Election Commission directed the state to ensure immediate compliance and confirm the appointment by 5 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the EC had removed state DGP Rajeev Kumar and appointed IPS officer Vivek Sahay as the next DGP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The poll panel had asked the state secretary to provide a list of three eligible officers for Kumar's replacement by 5 pm on Monday.

Apart from Rajeev Kumar, the ECI also ordered the removal of home secretaries of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, as well as the removal of Brihanmumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with additional commissioners and deputy commissioners. Additionally, secretaries of the general administrative departments in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh are also among those who have been removed.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More to come.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!