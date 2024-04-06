Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday that CM Eknath Shinde's son and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will contest from Kalyan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Fadnavis dismissed the speculations of a dispute in Maharashtra's ‘Mahayuti’ alliance and said that Shrikant Shinde is the alliance's candidate from Kalyan.

The 'Mahayuti' is an alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's camp of Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra.

Announcement of Shrikant Shinde's name for 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Kalyan shows the unity in the Mahayuti alliance, said Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Sambhuraj Desai.

Desai also said that the BJP and Shiv Sena are brothers.

"This shows the unity amongst the people of Mahayuti. BJP and Shiv Sena are brothers, so today Devendra Fadnavis announced Shrikant Shinde from Kalyan Lok Sabha seat and all the leaders and workers of the BJP will be with Shrikant Shinde. This is the role of our Mahayuti and it is a good thing," Desai said.

Exuding confidence in winning the Lok Sabha polls 2024, the Shiv Sena leader said that the alliance will bring Modi ji to power once again with a margin of more than 400 seats. "We all are with PM Modi."

Shrikant Shinde, a sitting MP, has been contested against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate and two-time corporator Vaishali Darekar from the Kalyan constituency.

In Maharashtra, the Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 4.

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the Lower House of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

It is known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence. Maharashtra also plays a crucial role in the shaping of national politics.

(With agency inputs)

