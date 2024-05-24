A total of 889 candidates are in the fray in the phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections 2024. All seven seats in Delhi will go to polls in this phase on May 25

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday called upon voters to turnout in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, May 25.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases and the last phase will take place on June 1. The result will be announced on June 4.

Key facts Voting till take place on 58 Parliamentary Constituencies (General- 49; ST- 02; SC- 07) in 8 states/ Union Territories. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray. As per the poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in phase 6, 180 candidates have criminal cases and 141 have serious criminal cases Over 11.13 crore voters include 5.84 crore male; 5.29 crore female and 5,120 third gender electors. There are over 8.93 lakh registered 85+ years old, 23,659 voters above 100 years.Also Read: Key candidates in fray 9.58 lakh PwD voters for Phase 6 who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes. Seven seats in Delhi – Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi – are going to poll in a single phase. A total of 2,222 Flying Squads, 2,295 Static Surveillance Teams, 819 Video Surveillance Teams and 5,69 Video Viewing Teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to deal with any form of inducement of voters strictly and swiftly.Also Read: Complete list of 58 seats voting in Phase 6 Key seats Kurukshetra seat: BJP's Naveen Jindal, AAP's Sushil Gupta and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala are in the fray

Rohtak seat: BJP's Arvind Sharma is contesting against Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda.

New Delhi seat: Late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party's Somnath Bharti.

North East Delhi: BJP's Manoj Tiwari is pitted against Kanhaiya Kumar of Congress

Sultanpur seat: Menaka Gandhi is contesting against Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad and the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Uday Raj Verma.

Karnal seat: Ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar is contesting against Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja.

Puri seat: BJP's Sambit Patra is contesting against Congress' Jainarayan Patnaik and BJD's Arup Patnaik.

