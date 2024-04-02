The officials have been transferred from Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered the transfer of 8 District Magistrate (DM) and 12 Superintendent of Police (SP) in five states, ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

According to the poll agency's notification, the officials are being transferred from Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh, as part of the "regular review".

"The decision was taken as part of the regular review by the Commission during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu," the EC notification read.

All the transferred officials have been asked to hand over the charge to their immediate junior officer.

The EC also said that shunted officers will not be assigned any election duty till completion of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The notification also directed respective state governments to send a panel of names of IAS and IPS officers to the Election Commission and ones shortlisted will be appointed in place of those transferred out.

Earlier on 21 March, the EC had issued transfer orders for non-cadre officers posted as District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police in Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal.

While on 18 March, the polling agency ordered the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and additional commissioners and deputy commissioners of the Mumbai civic body.

The EC had also ordered the removal of several top officials in Gujarat, UP, and West Bengal — including Bengal police chief Rajeev Kumar. The poll body also issued orders for the removal of Home Secretaries in Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been removed.

The voting for Lok Sabha polls 2024 will commence on April 19 and will continue till June 1. The polls will be held in seven phases. The counting of votes will be held on 4 June.

