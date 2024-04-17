Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will not contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Anantnag Rajouri seat. Advocate Saleem Parray will be candidate from Azads Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) from Anantnag Rajouri seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DPAP's provincial president, Kashmir, Mohammad Amin Bhat said the party has now decided to field its leader Mohammad Saleem Parray from the seat.

Earlier in April, Ghulam Nabi Azad had announced his candidature from the Anantnag–Rajouri constituency. He told news agency ANI, "Initially, I had no intentions to contest. But all our colleagues — be it from South Kashmir or Pir Panjal — all of them said that if we have to contest to win, I will have to contest." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Azad had said he wanted to fight for the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha. “...The biggest issue is that we are without statehood — we are a union territory. I fought in the Rajya Sabha when Article 370 was abrogated. I want to fight in Lok Sabha too for statehood...We will demand full statehood where there would be a Governor...My first battle in Lok Sabha would be for the reinstatement of statehood..."

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference senior leader Mian Altaf are contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat.

"Azad will not contest the elections (from Anantnag-Rajouri seat)," Bhat told reporters in Anantnag. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A meeting took place with Azad and it was decided that advocate Saleem Parray will be the DPAP candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat," he added.

The DPAP leader said Azad has some reasons not to contest -- without divulging those reasons.

"He gave some reasons (in the meeting) and then we took a decision on fielding Parray from the seat," Bhat said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On April 2, the DPAP announced that Azad will contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

"Today the core committee of DPAP met and we have decided that (party president) Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the Anantnag-Rajouri seat," DPAP leader Taj Mohiuddin had said.

