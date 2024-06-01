Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls today: Take a look at how accurate predictions were in 2019, 2014
Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls: As the voting for the Lok Sabha polls will come to an end on Saturday, several exit polls will start to predict the performance of the BJP-led NDA, Congress-led UPA, and other political parties.
The largest festival of democracy will conclude on Saturday after the voting for the seventh and the end of the last phase of polls on 57 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi. The conclusion of the mammoth electoral exercise today will be followed by TV exit polls, which will start pouring in from Saturday evening.