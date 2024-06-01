Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls: As the voting for the Lok Sabha polls will come to an end on Saturday, several exit polls will start to predict the performance of the BJP-led NDA, Congress-led UPA, and other political parties.

The largest festival of democracy will conclude on Saturday after the voting for the seventh and the end of the last phase of polls on 57 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi. The conclusion of the mammoth electoral exercise today will be followed by TV exit polls, which will start pouring in from Saturday evening.

Most exit polls will start as soon as the voting period officially ends. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results will be declared on June 4. Until then, these exit polls will strive to predict the final outcome of the general elections.

Amid colossal anticipation surrounding the Lok Sabha 2024 exit polls, Congress on Friday announced to not participate in any exit poll debates on television news channels. The party decided to abstain from participating in exit poll debates by calling them “speculation and slugfest for TRP".

Congress's criticism is rooted in a patchy record of exit poll predictions in India. In many cases, these exit polls have been widely off the mark. Before the announcement of exit polls for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, take a look at the accuracy of these exit poll results in the previous two general elections.

Lok Sabha Elections result in 2019 In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a second consecutive victory. The alliance emerged victorious by winning 353 out of 543 seats. Out of the total seats won by the NDA, the BJP won 303 seats. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was limited to nearly 93 seats.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls

Exit poll agency NDA UPA India Today-Axis 339-365 77-108 News 24-Today's Chanakya 350 95 Times Now-VMR 306 132 News18-Ipsos 336 82 CVoter 287 128 India News-Polstrat 287 128 Results 353 93

Lok Sabha Elections 2014 The BJP-led NDA alliance toppled the Congress-led UPA government in 2014 with a landslide victory. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA alliance won 336 seats, whereas the Congress-led UPA won 60 seats. Take a look at the exit poll data for the Lok Sabha elections held in 2014.

Lok Sabha Elections 2014 exit polls

Exit Polls NDA UPA India Today-Cicero 272 115 News24-Chanakya 340 70 Times Now-ORG 249 148 CNN IBN-CSDS-Lokniti 276 97 India TV-CVoter 289 101 NDTV-Hansa Research 279 103 Result 336 60

Despite discrepancies in previous Lok Sabha exit polls and actual results, political pundits and common people will be keenly waiting for exit poll results, which will start emerging soon after the voting period officially ends this evening. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results will be announced on June 4.

