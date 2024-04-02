Lok Sabha elections 2024: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri
Lok Sabha elections 2024: In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Ghulam Nabi Azad had lost from Udhampur constituency to BJP leader Jitendra Singh by more than 60,000 votes
Ghulam Nabi Azad, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag -Rajouri constituency, his party Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) said on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message