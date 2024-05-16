In a scathing attack at Narendra Modi, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav has accused the prime minister of “ruining the country". Speaking to reporters on Thursday, May 16, Tejashwi Yadav also said that inflation and unemployment are on the rise in the country.

Tejashwi Yadav said, “Desh ko barbaad kar diya PM Modi ne. Mehangai, berozgari aur gareebi badha di…Modiji se desh chala nahi ulta doosre ko sikha rahe hain [Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ruined the country. Inflation, unemployment and poverty are on the rise. He is unable to run the country]."

DESH KO BARBAAD KAR DIYA: TEJASHWI YADAV | WATCH

Earlier on Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav criticised the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of price rise, highlighting that inflation, which, he said, was once a major concern for the saffron party during the UPA regime, has now become something they seem comfortable with.

As the price of LPG cylinders crossed ₹1,200 mark, Tejashwi Yadav quipped that what once was a “dayan" (witch) has now become a “mehbooba" (beloved) as he spoke about inflation.

"BJP called the inflation ‘dayan’ when the LPG cylinder was ₹400 during the UPA regime. But, it became their ‘mehbooba’ when the cost of an LPG cylinder breached ₹1,200," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Attacking PM Modi further, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi only talks about Hindu-Muslim, mandir-masjid, Sanatan-Islam, but he is silent on the biggest issues of the country such as price rise, unemployment and poverty."

He also spoke about Hemant Soren's arrest and said that he was behind the bars under a conspiracy. "They also used ED, CBI against our family, but we are not going to be scared of the agencies," he said.

