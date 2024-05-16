Lok Sabha elections 2024: High inflation, no jobs – Tejashwi Yadav says PM ruined country, ‘Modiji se desh chala nahi…’
Tejashwi Yadav also said that inflation and unemployment are on the rise in the country
In a scathing attack at Narendra Modi, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav has accused the prime minister of “ruining the country". Speaking to reporters on Thursday, May 16, Tejashwi Yadav also said that inflation and unemployment are on the rise in the country.