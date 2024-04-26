Lok Sabha elections 2024: How many temporary jobs have polls created? Experts speak on salary, sectors and more
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Industry experts have anticipated a surge in temporary job. Various roles like in high demand for ensuring a smooth electoral process.
With the country in the midst of 18th Lok Sabha elections 2024, industry experts predict a significant surge in temporary job creation. As per industry experts, up to 9 lakh temporary jobs are expected to have been created across different roles due to the hustings.
