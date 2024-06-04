Lok Sabha elections 2024: How the verdict unfolded, in 11 charts

By going against most exit polls, the 2024 verdict threw up an element of surprise. It also threw up a lot of stories—of advances and declines, of new ground and status quo, of outperformance and underperformance. Here are 10 strands that defined the 2024 general elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both leading parties saw their trajectories change in 2024 These polls, on one hand, halted the formidable BJP juggernaut. On the other hand, after successive reversals in 2014 and 2019, the Congress managed to nearly double its seat tally and recover some lost ground.

The most effective parties High winnability and strength in vote share makes an effective party. Select regional parties scored on both counts—TDP and JD(U) from the NDA, making them kingmakers, and DMK from India.

The BJP's inability to repeat its 2019 performance also reflected in victory margins. The number of seats it won with big margins (over 30%) declined to less than half. Conversely, Congress has doubled its total seat tally, and will be pleased by its largely satisfactory victory margins.

Profiting from vote cutters A significant performance from third-placed candidates had impacted 2024 results than 2019. And INC, SP and AITC were greater beneficiaries of such dispersion than last time.

No gains for women The number of women candidates contesting the elections has increased over the years but the corresponding rise in the number of winners has been modest. In 2024, 76 women candidates won or were ahead as of latest count.

Uttar Pradesh saw a decline in the number of women being elected to Parliament, while Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Mandhya Pradesh gained two seats each.

Changed destinies The INDIA bloc managed to flip several of the NDA's seats in its favour, but the reverse was not true. BJP lost precious seats in states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam and Bihar. Congress lost fewer seats.

The demographic cuts The INDIA alliance registered significant gains in seats that typified three key demographic segment cuts.

