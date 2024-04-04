Lok Sabha elections 2024: How tussle over Mumbai North West seat led to Sanjay Nirupam's expulsion from Congress
Sanjay Nirupam was ousted from Congress for his remarks against Shiv Sena over seat-sharing. He criticizes Congress for giving Mumbai North West seat to INDIA ally Shiv Sena (UBT)
Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam was expelled by the party leadership on Wednesday for "indiscipline" and "anti-party statements as he made remarks against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) – an INDIA ally – over seat-sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha election and gave one-week ultimatum to his party over the Mumbai North West constituency – the seat of contention.