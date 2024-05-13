Polling is being held at 96 seats across nine states and a Union Territory in the phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections today, May 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh and 17 seats of Telangana, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar, 4 seats each in Jharkhand and Odisha and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls today.

So far, voting has taken place in 283 constituencies, more than half of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, in three phases held on April 19, 26 and May 7. The third phase of polling held on May 7 for 93 seats recorded 65.68 per cent voter turnout, which is about 1.32 percentage points lesser than the turnout for the same seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The remaining three phases will be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.

The prominent candidates in the fray today include, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), TMC leader Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar (West Bengal), cricketer-turned-politicians Yusuf Pathan and senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary from Baharampur (West Bengal), Union Minister Giriraj Singh from Begusarai (Bihar) and YS Sharmila from Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh).

BJP had won 42, Congress 6 seats in 2019 Of the 96 seats voting in third phase today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 42 in 2019 and 38 in 2014 general elections. The BJP allies, TDP, JD-U and LJP, had won five of these seats in 2019. The TDP won three seats and JD-U and LJP won one seat each in 2019.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen had won two of these seats in 2019. The YSR Congress party (YSRCP) had won 22 seats in 2019 and 9 seats among the 96 in 2014. Similarly, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had won 9 seats in 2019 and 11 seats in 2014 elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The YSCRP and BRS performance is from among 25 Lok Sabha seats of Andhra Pradesh and 17 Lok Sabha seats of Telangana. The 42 Lok Sabha seats from these states are voting in the fourth phase today.

The Congress party had won 6 of the 96 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 3 seats in 2014. In 2009, the Congress had won 50 of the 96 seats voting in third phase today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP-led NDA, seeking a record third term under PM Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!