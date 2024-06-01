Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In 2019, Congress won just 8 of 57 seats voting in phase 7 polling today, BJP bagged 25
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Of the 57 seats voting in phase 7 today, the BJP won 25 in 2014 and 2019 general elections. The Congress won eight seats in 2019 elections. In 2014, the Congress had won just three of these seats.
Voters are casting ballots today to decide the fate of 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across 57 seats in eight states and Union Territories in the last and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.