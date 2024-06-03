The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, June 3, held a press conference on the eve of vote counting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Highlighting several historic milestones, the EC announced that India set a world record with 642 million registered voters in this polling season. A record-breaking 312 million women also participated in the voting process in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The seven-phase 2024 vote began on April 19 and was held in scorching summer heat in many parts of the country, with temperatures rising to nearly 50 degrees Celsius in some north and northwestern regions.

Addressing the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, “We have created a world record of 642 million voters. This is 1.5 times voters of all G7 countries and 2.5 times voters of 27 countries in EU." He also gave a standing ovation to all voters who took part in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The election commissioner also said that 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw fewer re-elections as compared to 540 in 2019 polls. Raji Kumar said, “Due to the meticulous work of the election personnel we ensured fewer repolls - we saw 39 repolls in Lok Sabha polls 2024 as opposed to 540 in 2019 and 25 out of 39 repolls were in 2 States only."

Rajiv Kumar said voter turnout in Jammu & Kashmir was the highest in the last four decades in this Lok Sabha elections as he also mentioned that violence was not witnessed in this election.

“Election Commission made a record seizure record of almost ₹10,000 crores during this election. This is nearly 3 times the value seized in 2019...Local teams were empowered to do their work," says CEC Rajiv Kumar, adding, “This is one of the General Elections where we have not seen violence. This required two years of preparation."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!