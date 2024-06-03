Lok Sabha elections 2024: India sets world record with 642 million voters, says EC
A record-breaking 312 million women also participated in the voting process in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, June 3, held a press conference on the eve of vote counting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Highlighting several historic milestones, the EC announced that India set a world record with 642 million registered voters in this polling season. A record-breaking 312 million women also participated in the voting process in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024.