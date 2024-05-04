Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal among 40 star campaigners for AAP in Delhi
Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain, Swati Maliwal, and Amanatullah Khan are also included in the list of 40 star campaigners for the AAP in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the party in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been included in the list.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message