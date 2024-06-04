Hello User
Lok Sabha 2024: JD(U) leader K C Tyagi shuts rumours as BJP may fall short of majority mark, 'It's final, we will be…'

Lok Sabha 2024: JD(U) leader K C Tyagi shuts rumours as BJP may fall short of majority mark, ‘It's final, we will be…'

Livemint

As BJP appears to be falling short of the majority mark, JDU leader KC Tyagi has said that the party will remain with the NDA

Shutting the rumours and speculations of Nitish Kumar's JDU switching sides to join INDIA alliance, party leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday said that they are in the they are in the NDA and "we will be in the NDA".

"It is our final decision," Tyagi told PTI Videos here when asked about suggestions that the JD(U) may go back to the INDIA bloc.

According to the latest counting trends, the BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party but will fall short of majority on its won. It'd need the support of its NDA allies to from a government.

(More to come)

