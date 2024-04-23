‘Jijaji ki nazar hai, saale sahab…’: Smriti Irani's dig at Rahul Gandhi as Congress keeps Amethi pick in suspense
Congress has not yet declared a candidate in Amethi but there have been speculations that Robert Vadra would be contesting in the constituency.
“Jijaji ki nazar hai, saale sahab kya karenge," is how Smriti Irani again took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra during Lok Sabha elections campaigning in Amethi which was a Congress stronghold until 2019. Amethi will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections but Congress has not yet declared a candidate in Amethi but there have been speculations that Robert Vadra would be contesting in the constituency.