“ Jijaji ki nazar hai, saale sahab kya karenge ," is how Smriti Irani again took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra during Lok Sabha elections campaigning in Amethi which was a Congress stronghold until 2019. Amethi will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections but Congress has not yet declared a candidate in Amethi but there have been speculations that Robert Vadra would be contesting in the constituency.

“There was a time when people travelling in buses would leave their handkerchief to mark their seat so that no one sits on it. Rahul Gandhi will also come to mark his seat with a handkerchief because his brother-in-law is eyeing this seat," Smriti Irani was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Earlier, Robert Vadra had hinted that he would be contesting against Smriti Irani, saying Amethi's people want him to contest from the constituency.

"...The people of Amethi expect me to represent their constituency if I decide to become a member of Parliament...For years, the Gandhi family worked hard in Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur...The people of Amethi are really troubled by the current Member of Parliament, they think they have made a mistake by electing her...," Robert Vadra told news agency ANI.

Smriti Irani went on to say that Rahul Gandhi will try to divide people of Amethi in the name of casteism and visit one temple after the other.

Addressing roadside meetings during her election campaign in Bhetua and Bhadar areas, Smriti Irani said, "After the voting in Wayanad on April 26, Rahul Gandhi will come here to tell everyone that Amethi is his family and stoke the fire of casteism in the society here."

She added, "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party rejected the invitation for the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya but he will be seen roaming around the temples in Amethi. So there is a need to be careful and alert."

In a major upset for the Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani wrested Amethi from Rahul Gandhi, who had held the constituency for 15 years.

