Lok Sabha election 2024: The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on Saturday informed that an FIR has been lodged against state's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for the violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Shivakumar was addressing apartment owners in Bengaluru's RR Nagara and has been booked under sections 171(B)(C)(E)(F) of the Indian Penal Code for bribery and undue influence on elections.

On Thursday, Shivakumar said that he will make sure the supply of Cauvery river water to the residents of Bengaluru by "hook or by crook".

His reaction came after he allegedly told voters that he would provide Cauvery waters to them if they voted for his brother D K Suresh, who is seeking re-election from Bangalore Rural. "We are there to solve the problems...It is our duty; we are doing it. I want to communicate to them that we are there to sort out their problem, by hook or by crook we will serve them water."

The polling agency also booked Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra for a derogatory post on BJP Karnataka's official X (formerly Twitter) handle on 19 April 2024.

On Saturday, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) approached the Election Commission seeking legal action against him for his alleged statement on guarantee schemes of the Siddaramaiah-headed government.

In a letter to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, the Congress stated that while addressing election rallies at Mandya and Chikkaballapura on April 17, Vijayendra categorically attacked the five guarantees - Gruhajyothi, Gruhalakshmi, Yuvanidhi, Shakti Yojana and Annabhagya introduced by the state government.

While HD Kumaraswamy of JDS has been booked by the FST of Gubbi, Tumkuru on the grounds of false statements in connection with elections.

Meanwhile, Congress workers are holding a protest against Centre over the alleged non-release of relief funds by the Centre to the State.

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru.

Karnataka is going to the polls in two phases. The 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern parts of the state will vote on April 26 in the second phase, the remaining 14 constituencies in the northern parts will vote in the second phase on May 7 in the third phase.



