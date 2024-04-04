Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The Cooch Behar constituency is gearing up for a fiery Lok Sabha campaign on Thursday, with back-to-back rallies by PM Modi Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar as a part of BJP's Lok Sabha campaign today. Soon after, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will also campaign for the Trinamool Congress in the Mathabhanga area of Cooch Behar district. In this election season, this is the first time that two political leaders will hold Lok Sabha poll campaigns in a constituency on the same day.
Before heading towards West Bengal, PM Modi launched the NDA's Lok Sabha campaign in Bihar on April 4 with a rally, his first in the state since the announcement of the elections. He addressed a rally at Jamui around noon. Jamui is among the four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the other three being Aurangabad, Gaya, and Nawada, which will go to polls in the first phase on April 19. BJP ally Chirag Paswan, who has handed over the mantle to brother-in-law Arun Bharti after having represented Jamui, a reserved seat, two times on the trot, has been effusive in his praise for the prime minister for the gesture.
On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct four road shows and one public meeting during his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu starting from Thursday. His impending two-day excursion to Tamil Nadu emerges as a strategic move in the political landscape of the state. He will kickstart his campaign with a road show in Tamil Nadu's Theni town on Thursday afternoon, followed by a pivotal public meeting in Madurai later in the evening. His agenda also includes a significant stop at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, symbolizing an attempt to resonate with the religious sentiments of the electorate.
The Cooch Behar constituency is gearing up for a fiery Lok Sabha campaign on Thursday, with back-to-back rallies by Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee is scheduled to speak at a rally in Cooch Behar around noon. The venues of Banerjee’s public meeting and the PM’s rally are about 30 km apart.
During his public rally in Jamui, PM Modi, says "...I am satisfied that my younger brother Chirag Paswan is taking forward the ideas of Ram Vilas Paswan with full seriousness...The land of Bihar has been showing direction to the entire country...but unfortunately, after independence, justice was not done to 5-6 generations of people in Bihar..."
During his public rally in Jamui, Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "...The huge gathering here in Jamui clearly shows the mood of the people. The voice in favour of BJP and NDA is echoing not only in Bihar but the entire country..."
Congress, its ally RJD brought disrepute to the nation: PM Modi at rally in Bihar's Jamui.
Glad my little brother Chirag has stepped into the shoes of my friend late Ram Vilas Paswan: PM Modi in Bihar's Jamui.
People of Bihar have resolved to help NDA win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in state and 400 plus across country: PM Modi at Jamui rally.
At PM Narendra Modi's public rally in Jamui, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "'Wo To Jhuth-Muth Ka Hum Bich Me Ek Baar sath Kar Liye The To aaj Wo Baat Karta Hai', but when I saw that he is doing wrong, I left them (RJD). And we are together forever now. 'Ab Kabhi Idhar Udhar Nahi Hone Waale Hai'. PM Modi has been in the central govt for 10 years, and he has done so much work for Bihar and the country...Since we assumed power, Hindu-Muslim riots have stopped, I would like to appeal to the Muslim community that if you mistakenly vote for them (opposition), again those riots will start..."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Cooch Behar district in West Bengal on Thursday, his first public meeting in the eastern state since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. Modi is scheduled to address the rally at Rash Mela grounds around 3.30 pm.
