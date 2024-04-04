Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: ‘Bihar people helped NDA’, says PM Modi in Jamui

2 min read . 12:51 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: In West Bengal, the Cooch Behar constituency is all set to face a fiery Lok Sabha campaign today, with back-to-back public rallies by PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee.