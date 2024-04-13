Lok Sabha elections: ‘LPG cylinder for ₹500, 1 crore govt jobs’, Tejashwi Yadav's 24 vows in Parivartan Patra
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav unveils 'Parivartan Patra' with 24 commitments for Bihar's development, including LPG cylinders at ₹500 and 1 crore government jobs for youth if INDIA alliance wins 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released 'Parivartan Patra', comprising 24 commitments if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.
