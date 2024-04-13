Active Stocks
Lok Sabha elections: 'LPG cylinder for 500, 1 crore govt jobs', Tejashwi Yadav's 24 vows in Parivartan Patra
Lok Sabha elections: ‘LPG cylinder for ₹500, 1 crore govt jobs’, Tejashwi Yadav's 24 vows in Parivartan Patra

Livemint

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav unveils 'Parivartan Patra' with 24 commitments for Bihar's development, including LPG cylinders at ₹500 and 1 crore government jobs for youth if INDIA alliance wins 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

RJD leader Tejashwi YadavPremium
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released 'Parivartan Patra', comprising 24 commitments if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"We are bringing 24 promises in 2024, which is our commitment that we will fulfil. It has a lot of important issues regarding the development of Bihar," Yadav said.

The RJD leader said the INDIA alliance will provide LPG gas cylinders for 500 and government jobs to 1 crore youth of Bihar if they come to power.

PM Modi takes 'mutton in Sawan' swipe at Lalu, Rahul: ‘Who are you trying…’

"From 15th August, people will start getting freedom from unemployment. If our Govt comes to power, the process of providing jobs will start from 15th August. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we will provide 1 lakh to our sisters belonging to the poor household, every year. We will provide gas cylinders at 500...," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Yadav also promised to build five airports in Bihar for better connectivity. “We are going to build 5 new airports in the state in Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul," he said.

In Bihar, the RJD will be contesting on 26 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress on nine seats, and the Left parties on the remaining five seats.

The RJD will be contesting from- Purnia, Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada, Saran, Patliputra, Buxar, Ujjiyarpur, Jehanabad, Darbhanga, Banka, Araria, Munger, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Madhubani, Siwan, Seohar, Vaishali, Hajipur, Supaul, Valmiki Nagar, East Champaran, Madhepura, Gopalganj.

After 'fish' row, Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP while eating oranges | Watch

And Congress from Kishanganj, Katihar, Samastipur, Patna Sahib, Sasaram, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Maharajganj.

On the other hand, the NDA alliance comprises Bihar CM-JD(U), Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP, and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM.

The BJP is contesting from 17 seats, JD (U) from 16 seats, LJP from five seats, and HAM and RLP form one seat each in the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

RJD gets 26 seats, Congress gets 9 in INDIA bloc's seat-sharing deal in Bihar

Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies- the fourth highest among all states and union territories. The elections in Bihar will be held in all seven phases starting from April 19.

In phase 1, Bihar's Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, and Jamui will cast votes to elect their respective MPs.

The Phase 2 Lok Sabha election will be held on April 26. On this date, voting in Bihar will take place in Kishanganj, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka, and Katihar constituencies.

On May 7 (Phase 3 Lok Sabha election), Jhanjharpur, Surpaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria will vote.

On May 4 (Phase 4(, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger will cast vote.

On May 25 (Phase 6), voting will happen in Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Maharajganj.

And, on June 1, Bihar's Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, and Jahanabad would go to polls.

Published: 13 Apr 2024, 09:58 AM IST
