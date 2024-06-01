Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Maharashtra exit polls 2024: Mahayuti to get 22 to 26 seats, Maha Vikas Aghadi to get 23 to 25 seats, says ABP-CVoter

Maharashtra exit polls 2024: Mahayuti to get 22 to 26 seats, Maha Vikas Aghadi to get 23 to 25 seats, says ABP-CVoter

Livemint

Exit polls 2024: Maharashtra is one of the states whose outcome is keenly watched.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses.

As the last phase of the Lok Sabha election came to an end on Saturday, all eyes are on the exit-polls conducted by various organisations.

Maharashtra is one of the states whose outcome is keenly watched.

The 48 seats in the state saw a fierce battle between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (Shinde); and NCP (Ajit Pawar) vs NCP (Sharad Pawar).

Of the 48 seats, NDA constituent BJP contested on 28 seats, Eknath Shinde 14 and Ajit Pawar on 5 seats.

Whereas, INDIA bloc constituent Shiv sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) contested on 21 seats, followed by Congress on 17 and NCP 10.

The elections were held in five phases.

ABP-C voter's survey

According to ABP-C voter's survey, Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP Sharad Pawar) will get 22 to 26 seats.

Whereas, Mahayuti, (BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP-Ajit Pawar) are expected to get 22 to 26 seats.

According to survey, BJP is expected to get 17 seats, while Shinde Sena will get six seats, whereas, Ajit Pawar's NCP will get one seat.

Congress is expected to get eight seats, Thackeray camp nine seats and NCP's Pawar camp six seat.

