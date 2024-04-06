Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sonia Gandhi said that today, the democracy of the country is in danger. ‘...Conspiracies are being done to change our Constitution...There’s darkness of injustice everywhere.’

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying "Modi ji khud ko mahaan maan kar, desh aur loktantra ki maryada ka cheer haran kar rahe hain", loosely translated to Modi ji is destroying the country and its democracy.

She also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is threatening the Opposition leaders to join the saffron party.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Sonia Gandhi said, "...'Modi ji khud ko mahaan maan kar, desh aur loktantra ki maryada ka cheer haran kar rahe hain'...Opposition leaders are threatened to join the BJP."

Sonia also said that today, the democracy of the country is in danger. “...Conspiracies are being done to change our Constitution...There’s darkness of injustice everywhere."

Sonia called on all Indians and said that all the voters should fight against the BJP "seeking light of justice".

"For the last 10 years, our country has been under the leadership of such a government which promoted unemployment, inflation, discrimination, and atrocity. What the Modi government has done is in front of us all," Sonia said.

At the rally, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the votes that are going to be put in these Lok Sabha polls 2024 "will save the democracy of the country".

"You must be wondering how our democracy is in danger. It is because the big institutions that have been formed to strengthen democracy are getting weakened, they are misused. Today, the situation is that people do not even have faith in EVM..." she said.

She also expressed that she is happy and proud that Sonia has come to Rajasthan for this rally "after becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha"

Talking about the Congress 'Nyay Patra' manifesto released yesterday, Priyanka said that the manifesto is not just a list of announcements that they will forget after the elections, "but this is the voice of the nation that wants justice..."

"Today, unemployment is at its peak. What have BJP and Modi Govt done to remove unemployment?...They made promises but did not fulfil them. They brought the Agniveer scheme which broke the hopes of people...Papers are getting leaked in every state...Farmers are protesting on the streets but PM Modi is not ready to listen to them..." she added.

