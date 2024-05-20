Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Vs Uddhav Thackeray amid 'slow pace of voting in Mumbai'
Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray alleged the election officials were delaying the voting process at many polling centres at behest of the BJP-led government. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We were the first to complain…”
