Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was among many other people who raised concerns over the "slow pace of voting in Mumbai". Thackeray alleged the election officials were delaying the voting process at many polling centres at behest of the BJP-led government.

"I have seen that voters are going in huge numbers at the voting centre but due to inconvenience they had to go back," Thackeray said.

Follow Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live Updates

"A lot of time is being taken inside so that they are not able to vote. I request all the voters that even if it takes time, please go to the voting centres and cast your vote...," Thackeray was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI quoted Thackeray as telling voters to stay put at polling centres till morning if needed and leave only after exercising franchise.

Fadnavis reacts to Thackeray's remarks

Reacting to Thackeray's remarks, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X, "We were the first to complain to the commission about the slow pace of voting in Mumbai."

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha poll in Mumbai: Show your ink to get 20% discount in THESE restaurants on May 20 and 21. Check list

"But now, as usual, Uddhav Thackeray has started his rallying cry. As usual, they have started accusing Modi ji when the defeat is clear in front of them. They are now laying the groundwork to deal with the post-June 4 situation," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis further claimed that "threats are also being given to the officers involved in the election process."

The BJP leader requested all Mumbaikars to go to the polling station and vote in large numbers. "As many people as are inside even after 6 o'clock, everyone can vote. So do not exercise your right to vote," he said.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in Mumbai today! Know what's closed, what's open

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections: 'Delay in polling'

Former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, who exercised his franchise in Mumbai on Monday, highlighted low voter turnout in Mumbai South. He said "...I asked the man (polling official) who checked the name, what is the turnout now? He said it is low here in South Bombay."

Parekh said the process of voting in Mumbai South was also slow. "But, the process is also slow. I know some people who stood for 1 hour and went back as the weather was hot...," Parekh told reporters on Monday.

ALSO READ: ‘200-300 log aise hi gaye…’: Singer Amit Trivedi says he wasn't allowed to vote despite having all valid documents

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra chief electoral officer said the voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held till 6 pm. "So whoever has come in the queue before 6 pm will be allowed to vote. We appeal to everyone to get in the queue before the 6 pm vote," he said.

Six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai are voting in the national election on Monday – Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 with votes for the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be counted on June 4.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!