Active Stocks
Tue Apr 09 2024 12:41:39
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,081.95 0.63%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.40 1.97%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,497.20 1.36%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 478.15 -0.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,015.25 0.23%
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA finals seat-sharing in Maharashtra; Uddhav's Shiv Sena to contest 21 seats, Congress 17
BackBack
Breaking News

Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA finals seat-sharing in Maharashtra; Uddhav's Shiv Sena to contest 21 seats, Congress 17

Chanchal

Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA seals seat-sharing deal in Maharashtra; Shiv Sena UBT to contest 21 seats, Congress 17

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

The Opposition in Maharashtra, the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance, has reached a consensus on the seat sharing formula in the state to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 together. As per the final seat-sharing deal, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena will contest on 21 seats in Maharashtra, while Congress has agreed to fight the polls on 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats. Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest on 10 Lok Sbaha constituencies.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chanchal
Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Apr 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App