Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA finals seat-sharing in Maharashtra; Uddhav's Shiv Sena to contest 21 seats, Congress 17
BREAKING NEWS

Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA finals seat-sharing in Maharashtra; Uddhav's Shiv Sena to contest 21 seats, Congress 17

Chanchal

The Opposition in Maharashtra, the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance, has reached a consensus on the seat sharing formula in the state to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 together. As per the final seat-sharing deal, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena will contest on 21 seats in Maharashtra, while Congress has agreed to fight the polls on 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats. Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest on 10 Lok Sbaha constituencies.

