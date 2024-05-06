The National Conference on Monday suffered a big jolt in the Union Territory of Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit announced enmass resignation over the choice of candidate for the Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional General Secretary Ladakh Qamar Ali Akhoon conveyed the unit's decision to party president Farooq Abdullah in a letter.

Talking to reporters here, Akhoon said the party high command was pressuring them to extend support to official Congress candidate from Ladakh, but it is against the decision taken by Kargil Democratic Alliance which has put up Haji Haneefa Jan as its candidate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(The story will be updated as more details emerge)

