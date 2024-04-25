Lok Sabha elections 2024: NCP-Sharad Pawar unveils manifesto, promises ‘UPA, NRC review, LPG cylinder at ₹500’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: NCP-Sharad Pawar has launched the party manifesto, promising to review and make changes to the CAA, UPA, NRC and other laws
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has released its manifesto hours before as many as 89 seats spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) go to polls in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Review and changes in the contentious legislations such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register for Citizens (NRC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and others have been included in the NCP-SP manifesto.