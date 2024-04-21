Lok Sabha election 2024: The District Collector of Surat Parliamentary Constituency canceled the nomination of Nilesh Kumbhani.

The nomination papers of the Congress candidate from Surat Lok Sabha constituency, Nilesh Kumbhani has been rejected.

His nomination was rejected after his three supporters who signed the nomination form complained that their signatures were fake.

His nomination was rejected after his three supporters who signed the nomination form complained that their signatures were fake.

On the cancellation of Kumbhani's candidature, BJP leader Dinesh Jodhani said that the party's state unit had complained about mistakes in his form.

"Yesterday, we complained that there were some mistakes in his form... After a hearing today, his form has been cancelled... The collector made a decision that the form should be cancelled, so he did..." he told news agency ANI.

Jodhani also informed now that Kumbhani's candidature has been rejected, there are eight contenders for the Surat Lok Sabha seat.

Notably, Monday is the last day to submit nomination form for Surat seat.

However, Congress leader Babubhai Mangukiya said the signatures which were deemed fake were done in front of other party leaders, and the party has informed about the same in an affidavit.

"Our form has been cancelled after our opposer filed a complaint that the signatures of the supporters in the nomination form are fake... We told in an affidavit that the signatures were done in front of us..." Mangukiya told ANI.

Missing proposers According to a Times of India (TOI) report, Kumbhani has submitted an application for a complaint of kidnapping of his three proposers — Ramesh Polara, brother-in-law Jagdish Savaliya and Dhuvin Dhameliya.

The Congress leader has claimed that his proposers were unreachable.

AAP Bhavnagar candidate also under scanner Kumbhani is not the only candidate in Gujarat whose nomination came under scanner. Objections over the nomination of Congress' Amreli candidate and Aam Aadmi Party's Bhavnagar candidate have also been raised.

The Bhavnagar collector and DEO RK Mehta said objections were raised in the nomination papers of AAP candidate Umesh Makwana, regarding income discrepancies and education.

BJP had submitted an objection alleging that Makwana's income tax returns for 2018-19 showed different incomes in the affidavits submitted in the 2022 assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Similarly in Amreli, BJP legal cell lodged a complaint with the DEO alleging that Congress candidate Jeni Thummar had concealed information regarding the loan taken by her husband from the LIC and possession of a shop on Chittal Road in the affidavit.

P Bharathi, Chief Eelction Officer, Gujarat told TOI that there were errors in the affidavits submitted by candidates in Amreli and Bhavnagar. However, in Surat, the issue was with the proposers' signatures.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

