Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Only 8% women candidates in phase 1, six states have no female contestant
The Election Commission of India revealed that only 8 per cent of candidates fielded in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 are female.
As many as 102 constituencies will go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 which will see 1,625 candidates in political fray on April 19. Of these, only 134 candidates are female, which accounts for 8% of the total candidates of phase one.
