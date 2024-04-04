Opposition bloc INDIA including Congress may fail to dent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid for a third term in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled in seven phases beginning on April 19. Recent opinion polls predicted that the INDI alliance is expected to end up with 94 seats, while the BJP-led NDA can win 399 constituencies.

According to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, BJP is likely to secure 342 seats, Congress 38, Trinamool Congress 19 Lok Sabha seats, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 18 constituencies, Janata Dal (United) 14, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 6, Samajwadi Party (SP) 3, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 12, and others 91 seats.

The Congress' seat count can fall even more this time as the party has won 52 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.

The pre-poll survey stated that Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) may draw a blank in Uttar Pradesh, while the BJP can win 73 seats and its alliance partners RLD and Apna Dal (S) are expected to secure two seats each.

Congress can only win one seat in various states like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Lakshadweep. The opinion poll predicted that the grand old party may also come empty-handed in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam.

The regional parties including TMC, DMK, YSRCP, TDP, and BJD can win a significant number of seats in their respective states. TMC may win 19 seats in West Bengal, DMK 18 seats in Tamil Nadu, BJD 11 seats in Odisha, and YSRCP and TDP may win 10 and 12 seats respectively in Andhra Pradesh.

However, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress is expected to perform better in other states. It can win 7 seats in Kerala, 4 in Karnataka, 3 in Punjab, 8 in Tamil Nadu, and 9 in Telangana.

A political party or coalition needs to secure at least 272 seats s in the 543-member Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Pary won 290 seats, and the NDA's total seat count stood at 346 constituencies.

