Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion poll predicts INDIA bloc's debacle, Congress' seats may fall even more
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress is expected with win only 38 seats in the upcoming general elections, opinion polls predicted. In 2019, the party has won 52 constituencies.
Opposition bloc INDIA including Congress may fail to dent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid for a third term in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled in seven phases beginning on April 19. Recent opinion polls predicted that the INDI alliance is expected to end up with 94 seats, while the BJP-led NDA can win 399 constituencies.