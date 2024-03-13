Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opinion polls predict NDA dominance in Uttar Pradesh as PM Modi eyes ‘ab ki baar, 400 paar’
In the 2019 general elections, BJP had won 62 seats, Mayawati's BSP secured 10, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) won 5, Apna Dal (Sonelal) had won 2, and Congress had managed to win just one seat.
Uttar Pradesh sends 80 Lok Sabha members to the lower house of Parliament. Out of 550 members in the House, 80 are from Uttar Pradesh itself. Of these a survey conducted by News18 shows that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to bag a total of 77 seats, predicting a landslide victory. The survey also shows that the Opposition INDIA bloc will bag two seats, leaving one for Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh.