Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the voters of Telangana will script history on May 13 as the state will go to polls in the fourth phase. Addressing a public rally in Jagtial, PM Modi said, “The biggest festival of democracy begins."

The Prime Minister said there is a BJP wave in Telangana while Congress and BRS will get cleaned up. Jagtial is part of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

1) “On 13 May, the people of Telangana are going to script history. You will vote for a 'Viksit Bharat' and a 'Viksit Telangana'. In Telangana, support for the BJP has been consistently increasing, and this vibrant gathering is a testament to it."

2) “recently inaugurated various projects in different cities of Telangana. People see that the development projects are now reaching even the remote corners of the states. The 'BJP wave' will wipe out the misrule of BRS and Congress!"

3) “It's an honor for me that Nari Shakti has come here to bless and support me. Yesterday, INDI Alliance hosted a rally in Mumbai. They declared that their fight is against 'Shakti'; and for me, every daughter, mother, and sister is a personification of 'Shakti'. To those who are raising their voices against 'Shakti', I accept your challenge. I am willing to sacrifice my life for 'Shakti'."

4) “For me, every mother is a form of Shakti, every daughter is a form of Shakti. I worship them in the form of Shakti and I will risk my life to protect these mothers and sisters who are the embodiment of Shakti."

5) “On one hand there are people who talk about the destruction of power. On the other hand, some people worship Shakti. The competition will be held on 4th June to see who can destroy Shakti and who can get Shakti's blessings..."

6) “Congress crushed the dreams of Telangana, while BRS misused people's faith. For 10 years, after its formation, Telangana was ruthlessly looted by BRS. And now, Congress has made Telangana its 'personal ATM'. It uses people's hard-earned money to fund its divisive policies. Congress, which once used to put corruption allegations on BRS now gives it a supporting 'hand'."

7) “On one hand, there is the Congress party, which has crushed the dreams of Telangana. On the other hand, there is BRS, which used the sentiments of the people here, came to power, and later betrayed the people. For the first 10 years of the creation of Telangana, BRS looted Telangana fiercely and now Congress has made Telangana its ATM state."

8) “No matter how much cover fire BRS and Congress give to each other, every one of their loot will be accounted for. Modi will not spare those who looted the people of Telangana. This is Modi's guarantee."

9) “Telangana sees it now that BRS and Congress are partners in crime. Congress does not condemn the scams of BRS. It does not question BRS about the Kaleshwaram project…"

10) "BRS is not asking Congress about the fulfillment of commitments, based on which it secured a mandate. BRS and Congress are covering for each other. And, when inquiry is set on both parties, they start hurling abuses at Modi."

