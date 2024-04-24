Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Campaigns wrap up for 88 seats scheduled to vote on April 26
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: The second phase which is scheduled for April 26, will witness polling in 88 constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories, along with the remaining part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase Two: The high-octane campaigning for the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections came to an end on Wednesday evening with top leaders of the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc making a last-gasp effort to woo voters.
