Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 on April 26: 1210 candidates across 13 states, UTs to contest polls
The poll body has received 2,633 nominations forms filed for 88 Parliamentary constituencies across 12 states and UTs for phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024
As many as 1,210 candidates across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) will be contesting the phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed that for Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2, the poll body has received 2,633 nominations forms filed for 88 Parliamentary constituencies across 12 states and UTs for phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.