Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2 polling: How to cast votes sans voter ID? Step-by-step guide
Lok Sabha elections 2024: In case one doesn't have a voter ID, all you would need is an election slip which is usually distributed by political party cadres outside the polling centres.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on Friday, April 26, in a total of 89 Lok Sabha constituencies. It is important for the voters to carry their voter ID cards issued by the Election Commission to cast votes in the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 but what would you do if you don't have one?