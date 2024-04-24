Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on Friday, April 26, in a total of 89 Lok Sabha constituencies. It is important for the voters to carry their voter ID cards issued by the Election Commission to cast votes in the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 but what would you do if you don't have one? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is a provision for those who don't have a voter ID card. In case one doesn't have a voter ID, all you would need is an election slip which is usually distributed by political party cadres outside the polling centres.

Collect your election slips and carry along an identity card to cast your votes at your assigned polling booths. For identification, one doesn't just have to carry an Aadhaar card, voters can also carry several other documents as listed by the polling body for the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WHAT ELSE VOTERS CAN SHOW FOR IDENTIFICATION? According to the Election Commission, “EPIC is one of the documents for establishing the identity of the elector at the time of voting."

It says: For identification of voters at polling station, the voter shall present his EPIC or any of the following identification documents as approved by the Commission: -

i) Aadhaar Card, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ii) MGNREGA Job Card,

iii) Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office,

iv) Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

v) Driving License,

vi) PAN Card,

vii) Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

viii) Indian Passport,

ix) Pension document with photograph,

x) Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

xi) Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and

xii) Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, issued by M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

HOW TO SEARCH YOUR NAME IN ELECTORAL ROLL Step 1: Go to the official Election Commission website {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Scroll down a little and click on ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ and click on it

Step 3: Enter your EPIC number, your state, captcha code and hit ‘Search’

Step 4: If your name is listed on the electoral roll, it will appear on the screen {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

