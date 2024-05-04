Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 3: Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dimple Yadav, others stand at fate's crossroads
As many as 95 seats spread across 12 states and Union Territories (UTs) will be voting in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, scheduled on May 7. Some of the prominent names contesting Lok Sabha elections 2024 include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, rebel BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dimple Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Supriya Sule.